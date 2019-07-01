Rigetti Computing Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --● The World Economic Forum has announced its selection of the 56 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2019 who are shaping industries from agriculture and cleantech to modern policing and many more.● Companies were selected for their potential to “transform their industries” and “improve society for years to come,” Fulvia Montresor of the World Economic Forum said.● Rigetti, which develops and deploys hybrid quantum-classical computers over the cloud, made it to the selection for its potential to apply quantum computing to solve some of humanity’s most important and pressing problems.● The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed ​ here ​. Rigetti Computing , a Berkeley, California-based startup building quantum computers, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Rigetti Computing was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti, and has made its quantum computers available over the cloud since 2017.The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.This year’s Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year’s Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year’s class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found ​here​: ​ http://wef.ch/techpioneers19 “We’re excited to welcome Rigetti to this year’s innovative class of technology pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “Rigetti and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come.”“It’s an honor to be acknowledged as pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said founder and CEO Chad Rigetti. “It is further confirmation of our leadership role in advanced computing and a recognition that quantum computing can have an enormous positive effect on humanity. We believe quantum computing can help solve pressing challenges in energy, medicine, food production, and economic development. We look forward to contributing to Forum dialogues on these issues.”The Technology Pioneers were selected by a ​ selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: ​ http://wef.ch/techpioneers19 More information on past winners can be found ​here​ https://www.weforum.org/communities/technology-pioneer About Rigetti Computing​: ​Rigetti Computing develops and delivers full-stack quantum computing solutions over the cloud. The company’s flagship product, Quantum Cloud Services, provides dedicated access to quantum hardware through a virtual development environment. Rigetti was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley and Fremont, California.About World Economic Forum​: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (​www.weforum.org​).

