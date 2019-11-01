Global Food Waste Management Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 32.64 Billion And Grow At A 5 % Cagr Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Food Waste Management– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Market overview:

The increasing proportion of food waste worldwide has led to the urgent need for proper waste management for keeping the environmental sustainability undisturbed. Several Food Waste Management companies are working towards turning food-waste into bio-based products like biofuels which can be used in automobiles as a direct substitute for diesel and petrol and fertilizers due to the high content of organic materials in food waste. The global Food Waste Management market is evaluated at USD 32.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Rising R&D activities and rapid industrialization in an effort to develop efficient systems, increasing use of organic waste for production of animal feed and fertilizers, controlling greenhouse emissions and growing energy requirements along with increasing consumption of processed foods and ready-to-eat meals are some factors that are expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the market. These processes help reduce waste disposal costs and regain the value of the wasted food by utilizing it for alternative purposes. This conversion of food waste into biofuels and organic fertilizers is considered to be one of the key contributing factors to the market growth.

In addition to the above, the geographic information system (GIS) analyzes factors such as land use, topography, water resources, transportation facilities, and the degree of urbanization in a region to identify potential environmental impacts, landfill sites and the adoption of several countries of GIS to help identify efficient waste management sites while reducing negative impact on environment are also strong factors driving the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Veolia Environnement

Suez

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Waste Connections

Clean Harbors

Biffa Group

Rumpke Consolidated

Advanced Disposable Services



Market Segmentation:



The Global Food Waste Management market is segmented by Type, Application, Process, Source and Region.



In terms of waste type, the market is categorized into Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Processed Food and Others.



With respect to Process, the market is split into Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion/Incineration and Others.



On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel and Power Generation.



In terms of the Source Outlook the Food Waste Management market is classified into Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors & Suppliers, Food Service Providers, Municipalities & Households.



Geographically, the market spans across key regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



Regional overview:

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the market spans across. For each region, the market share, revenue, potential increase in market value are also described in the report. The regions include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K.)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Central & South America (Brazil)

Middle East & Africa



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Food Waste Management market during the forecast period. The government is implementing several regulations to promote and ensure efficient management of food waste effectively protecting human health and the environment.



Industry news:

A study conducted by the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), estimated global food waste to be around 1.3 billion tons per year, which is equivalent to roughly one-third of the overall food production intended for the human consumption. This awareness has led to increasing practices towards efficient Food Waste Management.

