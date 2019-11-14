Registration opens for 15th Military Space Situational Awareness Conference
SMi Group Reports: The Military Space Situational Awareness conference will return to London on the 29th and 30th April 2020.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conference organisers, SMi Group are proud to announce the return of the 15th annual Military Space Situational Conference and Exhibition, taking place on the 29th – 30th April, in London.
Registration is now open and an £400 early bird discount will be applied for bookings made by 13th December 2019 at www.military-space.com/einPR1
This year’s meeting tackles the issue of congestion within space. Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 will also be an opportunity to meet and network with 100+ international representatives from leading organisations across the globe.
Key focuses include space debris, space surveillance and tracking (SST), space weather, the impact of new mega-constellations, international partnerships in space and more.
New addition to 2020’s agenda will include:
• Representation from the South African Space Agency and Austrian DoD
• Dedicated segment on space weather
• Updates on A-SAT capabilities of near-peer adversaries
Along with leading experts from the host nation in the UK presenting at the conference, more international representation will speak at the event such as:
• Brigadier General Friedrich Teichmann, Director, Geospation Institute, Austrian MoD
• Lieutenant Colonel Walter Villadei, Chief, SSA and SST, Italian Air Force
• Squadron Leader Joshua Fitzmaurice, Staff Officer Surveillance of Space, AFHQ Director of ISR, EW and Space, Royal Australian Air Force
• Major Michel Bulte, NL Liaison at the German Space Situational Awareness Centre, Royal Netherlands Air Force
• Dr Hauke Fiedler, Team Leader Space Situational Awareness, German Space Operations Centre (DLR)
• Mr Eugene Avenant, Chief Engineer, Space Operations, South African national Space Agency (SAnSA)
• Mr Pascal Faucher, Chair, SST, CnES
• Mr Mark Dickinson, Chairman, Space Data Association
• Mr Tim Flohrer, Space Debris Analyst, Co-Lead Space Surveillance and Tracking Segment, Space Situational Awareness programme, ESA
The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at www.military-space.com/einPR1
For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.
Military Space Situational Awareness 2020
29-30 April 2020
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions
