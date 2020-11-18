American Defense Systems Moves Into Disaster Prone Areas (OTC:ADFS)

ADFS sets up Disaster Aid Training and Services for Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean #AmericanDefense #AmericanDefenseSystems #OTC:ADFS #DisasterAid #FoodSecurity

American Defense Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

Our services will include... safe harbor, re-supply, maintenance, and repairs for vessels in disaster prone areas.” — Osita Iroku, Treasurer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of American Defense Systems Inc. (OTC:ADFS), Gary Sidorsky, reported today that the company is gearing up to launch operations in the disaster prone areas of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. ADFS will release additional information on the value of the investments, the respective commercial mortgages, and cashflow projections after the engineering inspections, environmental assessments, and value appraisals of the targeted real estate investments, but so far they have been able to set operational guidelines.

The projects are set to include: leasing pre-existing warehouses for administrative offices, storage, training, and engineering, with a current budget between $28,000 to $56,000 per annum; purchasing approximately 600 acres of farmland for the development of ‘food security facilities’ and ‘continuity of government’ services, for an undisclosed sum, using commercial mortgages; purchasing residential developments sufficient to accommodate up to 75 ‘disaster resistant safe houses’ for ‘continuity of government’ services, for an undisclosed sum, using a commercial mortgage; and leasing and renovating pre-existing maritime facilities for the provision of ‘disaster aid’ and ‘maritime support’ services, under leases with 25 to 50 year terms, with annual rents projected to escalate from $12,000 to $100,000 per annum, and a renovation budget currently projected not to exceed $7 million.

As the company continues to update reporting and regularization with the OTC and SEC, the Treasurer, Osita Iroku says that, “ADFS is committed to complete the launching of four operational divisions. These would include: Crisis & Disaster Prep, to provide training, supplies, facilities, and shelter for law enforcement, healthcare, search and rescue, and government continuity; Strategic Investments, to invest and partner with other firms that have the products and services needed for market penetration and service delivery; Real Estate Holding, to acquire and develop a real estate portfolio that compliments and supports our market penetration and service delivery strategies; and Maritime Support Services, to provide safe harbor, re-supply, maintenance, and repairs for vessels in disaster prone areas.”

Certain statements in this report; statements relating to the development, production, rates, features, and timing of existing and future products and services; statements regarding market growth and locations, and repair capabilities; statements regarding business growth, and the means to achieve such growth; statements regarding market opportunities; statements regarding revenue, cash availability and generation, cash flow, gross margins, pricing, spending, capital expenditures and profitability targets; statements regarding productivity improvements, cost reductions and capacity expansion plans, such as for customer deliveries, logistics and vehicle servicing; and statements regarding our investment in and the impact of changes to our customer delivery infrastructure, are “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, and due to certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investor Relations

American Defense Systems Inc.

3440 Toringdon Way, Suite 205, Rm 218

Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

[email protected]

http://www.adfsnews.com

http://www.adfsinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.