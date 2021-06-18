With Electronics Hot this Father’s Day, Mobile Edge Provides Gifts He’ll Use All Year Long

Whether Your Dad Needs a New ‘Go-Bag’ or the Gadgets to Fill It Up, We’ve Got You Covered

This year, Mobile Edge is making it easier than ever for you to get your Dad a work or gaming ‘go-bag’ to store, organize, and protect all that gear, or get the accessories he needs to fill it.” — Paul June, VP of Marketing

ANAHEIM , CA , UNITED STATES , June 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s less than a week to go before Father’s Day, June 20. Have you found that perfect gift yet to show your father, stepfather, or grandfather that you appreciate all he does for you? Whether your dad’s an all-work, no-play type of guy or just the opposite, he’s sure to enjoy a new Mobile Edge laptop bag, laptop case, briefcase, backpack, or gaming backpack for his go-bag , or a personal productivity or mobile power accessory to fill it.“Once again, electronics are at or near the top of everyone’s gift-giving list this Father’s Day,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “The problem is unless you’re doing a daily inventory of every gadget your father uses for work or play, it’s difficult to know what to get him. This year, Mobile Edge is making it easier than ever for you to get your Dad a work or gaming ‘go-bag’ to store, organize, and protect all that gear, or get the accessories he needs to fill it, with big, sitewide savings off regular prices at our online store through June 20.”A Go-Bag He Can Use All Year LongWhether he’s a home professional or works at a corporate office, your dad will appreciate the sleek, elegant style of Mobile Edge’s Graphite Corporate Briefcase. Fitting laptops up to 16 inches, it’s ideal storage and protection for home office executives and road warriors, with padded pockets for a tablet or e-reader, storage for accessories, plus a zip-down workstation.If a backpack is more your father’s style, our edgy, industrial-looking Graphite Premium Backpack might be more to his liking. Designed to accommodate laptops up to 17.3 inches, it features padded pockets for digital media and accessories, a headphone pass-through port, a removable smartphone pocket, and lots of other features.For dads who are gamers at heart, the roomy and rugged Core Gaming Backpack easily stores laptops and gaming consoles, plus features plenty of storage for assorted cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, keyboard, and even personal items. It’s pre-wired for a power bank and it’s also TSA checkpoint-friendly, making it perfect for a weekend gaming getaway. One version even features a hook and loop panel for displaying company and team badges and patches.For the eco-conscious, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made of 80% natural cotton canvas. This eco-friendly backpack is full-featured, with a dedicated, padded compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches, a removable ID Holder, and separate sections for files, folders, and miscellaneous gear.All Mobile Edge laptop bags, laptop cases, briefcases, backpacks, and gaming backpacks come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.Gadgets AplentyIf you’re looking for gadgets to help fill your father’s go-bag, here are a few popular choices available at the Mobile Edge online store:The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at once. Smart Charge detects each device to deliver the fastest possible charging speed. All four ports can support 1A or 2A charging for a total output of 6A when all ports are in use.The Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad provides an ultra-slim, solid surface for your mouse, plus it doubles as a wireless charger for your smartphone. Just place your Qi-enabled device on the pad to immediately start charging.The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand lets you charge your phone without the hassle of managing cords. Simply place it against the upright pad and it starts charging on contact, delivering two times the power of a standard wireless charger.Get more out of your laptop and tablet with the All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub. This device provides 4K HDMI Video Output, SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.If your dad uses a keyboard at work or at play (and he probably does), he’ll appreciate the cushion and support provided by our easy-to-clean Core Gaming Gel Wrist Rest for full-sized keyboards.The 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank or the 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank can charge multiple USB devices simultaneously. Engineered with Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, these slim portable power banks make great mobile power sources for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets and speakers, wearable devices, drones, and much more!About Mobile EdgeFounded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.# # #

