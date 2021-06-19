Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Celebrating 14-Year-Old NJ Girl '27CanHit' for Making a Positive Impact

Kids that participate in We Dance for Good between June 1st and June 15th, earn $20 gift card. #donutsfordaddy #wedanceforgood www.DonutsforDaddy.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Celebrating 50+ Kids who participated in Community Gig We Dance for Good #communitygig #wedanceforgood #makepositiveimpact www.WeDanceforGood.org

Kids create fun finger dance videos, and Recruiting for Good donates $20 to a NJ Food Pantry for every submitted video. And $20 Donut Gift Card.

27CanHit Thank You for Dancing for Good and Making a Positive Impact!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors We Dance for Good, a sweet kid community gig to create fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and help raise raise money for local pantry. Kids also get to choose their own nicknames.

Kids that participate between June 1st and June 15th earn The Sweetest Father's Day Gift, an e-gift card Donuts for Daddy. Kids also earn pay it forward perk; invite nana to participate in We Dance for Good Too!

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "27CanHit Thank You for Dancing for Good and Making a Positive Impact!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood

We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org

Kids that participate in We Dance for Good (finger dance video) between June 1st and June 15th, earn opportunity to pay forward the experience to their nanas; so they can dance too. Nanas that participate between June 15th and July 1st (will earn a $20 donation for local pantry paid by Recruiting for Good); and a $10 donut gift card for their grand kids (who invited them to participate). To learn more visit www.NanaCanDance.com

Love to help kids and dining out? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 dining gift card and enjoy Good Food in The Hood. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids to make a positive impact. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com. Co-Creator of We Use Our Voice for Good www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
