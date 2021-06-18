International Awards Associate Unveils the Monumental iLuxury Awards

2021 iLuxury Awards Statuette 2021 iLuxury Awards Statuette - Queen Maia, Lady of Perfection 2021 iLuxury Awards - Celebrating the Best Luxury Brands, Products & Services Worldwide

iLuxury Awards is a prestigious awards program that focuses on celebrating, recognizing, and promoting the best luxury goods and services all around the globe.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the iLuxury Awards (International Luxury Awards), a brand-new awards program under their belt. “Luxurious amenities have been around since the dawn of time,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “We had always been captivated by luxurious concepts. So, delving deeper into the heart of luxury only made sense.”

Luxurious products and services have historically been a vital part amongst the lives of nobility, as well as commonalty. With that in mind, IAA intends for iLuxury Awards to celebrate, honor, and recognize both established and aspiring luxurious brands, whom transcend the barriers of segregation. The competition will be accepting monthly entries, starting from June 18, 2021, with results to be announced on the 15th of every month. The first results will be published on August 17, via iLuxury Awards official website.

Similar to the other awards under the IAA umbrella, accessibility will be a core principle for iLuxury Award’s operations. With a simple online nomination process, and no entry fees, the award intends to cater to international brands of all statures, regardless of the brands having prior esteemed reputation, or not.

Luxurious brands, products, services, or relevant advocates worldwide are welcomed to nominate themselves or the brands that they would like to credit. With iLuxury’s theme being “Bring Forth Everlasting Opulence” for 2021, entrants would need to bring their best and show that their works can stand the test of time, creating brand values, heritage, and legacies along the way. Luxury awards categories available for entry include – Luxury Brands, Luxury Design, Luxury Real Estate & Property, Luxury Fashion & Products, Luxury Transportation, Luxury Travel, Luxury Accommodation, Luxury F&B, and Luxury Services.

Other than promotional pieces, winners will be eligible to receive a 2021 iLuxury statuettes, featuring four captivating designs, based on the awards’ concept. The statuettes are designed to personify a sense of enchantment that accustomed luxurious products and services imbue. They are presented in an elegant manner, with underlying nuances based on the representation of different statuettes, symbolizing class, elegance, and luxury.

IAA intends to continue its practice of honoring distinguished, and promising, brands for their products and services, via iLuxury Awards. “This award poses a completely new challenge for us, however it still wouldn’t alter our underlying principles,” Kenjo remarked. “I am elated to be a part of this journey and am looking forward to gaze upon the awe-inspiring luxurious products and services that flood the streets of modern society.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled iLuxury Awards to promote the best luxury brands, products and services all around the globe.

For competition rules and nomination forms, visit: https://iluxuryawards.com/