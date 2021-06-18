(Video) Iran Regime Apprehensive of Unprecedented Election Boycott Desperate Attempts to Stage-Manage Election

Low turnout in Iran sham election in different cities.

Desperate Efforts To Cover up Record Election Boycott and Extensive Ballot Stuffing Arrangements.

Low turnout in Iran sham election in the city of Isfahan.

Low turnout in Iran sham election in the city of Mashhad.

Low turnout in Iran sham election in the city of Tehran.

Low turnout in Iran sham election in the city of Kordestan.

Low turnout in Iran sham election in the city of Tehran.