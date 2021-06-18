(Video) Iran Regime Apprehensive of Unprecedented Election Boycott Desperate Attempts to Stage-Manage Election
Reports, video, photos from polling stations in 220 cities in 31 provinces across Iran.
The sham election was met with the widespread boycott, and polling stations were empty with only a handful of participants.”PARIS, FRANCE, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a message sent to Iran regime leaders at 2 PM on Friday, Tehran time, an Interior Ministry official expressed concern over the unprecedented and unexpected boycott and sparse presence of voters at polling stations and stressed that as things are proceeding, even with an extension of voting time until 12 o'clock at midnight, the number of participants will not exceed 4 million.
— NCRI
Meanwhile, Ahmad Alam al-Hoda, regime’s Friday prayer leader in Mashhad and father-in-law of Khamenei's presidential candidate, said, "Those who come to the polls cast a vote that makes the enemy angry.
Those who don’t come to the polls they too cast a vote but for the enemy, they vote for America, they vote for the Zionists, they vote for Bin Salman, they vote for the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK). Are you ready to vote for the MEK? If you did not vote in this election, then you voted for the enemy."
According to numerous reports, pictures, and video clips of thousands of polling stations in 220 cities in 31 provinces of the country, taken and sent by the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) Social Organization, the sham election was met with the widespread boycott, and polling stations were empty with only a handful of participants.
Reports from polling station staff in many areas of Tehran, such as the Qamar Bani Hashem Mosque, Armaghan Alam, and polling stations in Tehran's second district, which includes 64 polling stations, show participation has been very meager with turnout estimated to be less than half of 2017.
In Tehran's 9th district, which includes 147 polling stations, a total of 6,571 ballots had been collected by 11 AM, which averages to 45 ballots per polling station. A total of 37 ballots have been cast at the polling stations at the provincial school in Pamanar by 1 PM.
In Isfahan, the city's election headquarters announced "very, very little public participation" until 12 noon.
In Zahedan, about 25 people voted in Jaleq station by 11:45 AM. In Zabul, at the Abolfazl Mosque station, only one person comes to the polls every few minutes.
Some other polling stations that were empty between morning and early afternoon and that saw only a handful of participants are:
In Tehran, Al-Ghadir High School, Iran Talab School, Moallem High School, Air Force District 5, Alaviun Mosque, Tehran Hakim School, Bagheri Square in Tehran-Pars, Bagh Feyz Branch. Moftakhar Mosque, Hosseinieh Ghaem Shahrari;
In Shiraz, stations at Motahhari School, Dr. Hesabi, Khadijeh Kobra Adult Educational Complex, Imamzadeh Tajuddin, Forsat School, and Zahra Mosque;
In Qazvin, Chamran Conservatory Branch, Kar Waez High School,
In Ahvaz, Javad Al-A'meh Mosque station;
In Tabriz, Saba Mosque station, Mohammad Rasulallah Girls Primary School,
In Arak, Azadegan, and Red Crescent School stations;
In Kermanshah, Shohada Primary School station, Imam Musa Kazem Branch, Qasr Shirin Branch, Tarbiat School station;
In Qom, Hosseinieh station, Narges Garden Children, Civil School, Sahib Zaman Mosque;
In Zabol, Abolfazl Al-Abbas Mosque station; in Saveh, Golha Square station;
In Yasuj, Shahed Conservatory station;
In Bushehr, Tohid, and Velayat Mosque stations;
In Borujerd, 45-meter Basij station;
In Darab, Khaleghi School;
In Talesh, Sailsar School;
In Khorramabad, Khomeini station;
In Khavaf at the Grand Mosque.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
June 18, 2021
Briefing On The Turnout In The Iran Regime Sham Presidential Election