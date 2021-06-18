WHAT IS CLINICAL HYPNOTHERAPY & HOW DOES HYPNOSIS WORK?
Clinical Hypnotherapy Helps People Reframe Destructive Patterns and Thrive! Hypnosis helps the subconscious mind to reframe and change destructive patterns.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT IS CLINICAL HYPNOTHERAPY.
HOW DOES HYPNOTHERAPY WORK?
You can overcome your addictions, your obsessions, and your fears with Clinical Hypnotherapy. Hypnosis helps the subconscious mind to reframe and change destructive patterns.
HEALTH BENEFITS OF HYPNOSIS
Trouble Sleeping, Insomnia, & Sleepwalking. Hypnosis may be a helpful tool if you sleepwalk or struggle with falling and staying asleep
REDUCES ANXIETY
Anxiety. Relaxation techniques — including hypnosis — can sometimes ease anxiety
PHYSICAL HEALTH I.E. IBS
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Symptoms.
PHYSICAL PAIN
Chronic or persistent pain is pain that carries on for longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment. Shorten the healing time with clinical hypnotherapy.
Hypnotherapy sessions are specifically tailored to client needs and issues. Hypnotherapy sessions are customized and recorded to support you!
The conscious mind is an evolutionary outcome of everything you have learned and experienced. Most of your life has become habitual. Hypnotherapy interrupts these habits and ways of thinking and steers you towards a different tomorrow.
The remit given to THE BRITISH PSYCHOLOGICAL SOCIETY working group was: “to provide a considered statement about hypnosis and important issues concerning its application and practice in a range of contexts, notably for clinical purposes, forensic investigation, academic research, entertainment and training.”
The results are in: Hypnotherapy has Therapeutic Effectiveness: Hypnosis has been practiced within professions such as psychiatrists, psychologists, physicians, dentists, chiropractors, marriage counselors, social workers, nurses, and physical therapists.
• Use the power of suggestion to change the perception of what people feel, see and hear
• Combat health problems like smoking and losing weight where other methods have failed
• Recover faster from injuries, use less medication and spend less time in the hospital than patients with standard care have
• Reduce pain cessation
