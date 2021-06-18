U.S Highway 95 Lake Mead Blvd. Ramp Upgrades, Closures June 20-28 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces $247,700 in pavement improvements, ramp meter repairs and restriping to the westbound Lake Mead Boulevard (State Route 147) onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. As such, motorists can expect the following overnight traffic impacts from the evening of June 20 through the morning of June 28:

June 20-June 21 (Sunday Night – Monday Morning) • The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed 6 p.m., June 20, until 6 a.m., June 21, in northwest Las Vegas. • The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Rock Springs Drive from 6 p.m., June 20, until 6 a.m., June 21, in northwest Las Vegas. • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp to the Lake Mead Boulevard bridge over U.S. Highway 95 from 6 p.m., June 20, until 6 a.m., June 21, in northwest Las Vegas.

June 21-June 28 (Monday Night – Monday Morning) • The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 21 and concluding the morning of June 28, in northwest Las Vegas. (There will be no work Friday or Saturday night, June 25-26). • The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Rock Springs Drive from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 21 and concluding the morning of June 28, in northwest Las Vegas. (There will be no work Friday or Saturday night, June 25-26). • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp to the Lake Mead Boulevard bridge over U.S. Highway 95 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 21 and concluding the morning of June 28, in northwest Las Vegas. (There will be no work Friday or Saturday night, June 25-26).

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.