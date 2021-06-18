LaneAxis Named 2021 Impact Company of The Year

LaneAxis Captures DotCom Magazine's "Impact Company of the Year" Award

DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held Companies

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that LaneAxis has been selected as its 2021 Impact Company of the Year. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company Of The Year Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.

DotCom Magazine has honored LaneAxis as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. LaneAxis has built the world’s first “Brokerless” Direct Freight Network powered by blockchain. This solution will cut out $200 billion in managed “broker fees” that weigh down the freight industry more than helping it. The yearlong pandemic highlighted the glaring inefficiencies plaguing freight transportation – and LaneAxis is uniquely positioned to solve these pain points.

The DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, recently invited LaneAxis CEO and Founder Rick Burnett for a chat on his Entrepreneur Spotlight podcast series. You can watch the interview here.

Jacob wasn’t shy about expressing his enthusiasm for the platform Burnett and the LaneAxis team have built.

Said Jacob: "I love it, Rick. And for the entrepreneurs watching the show, rewind what Rick just said. You might not understand a lot of it, but you understand his passion. You understand the fact that he knows this business inside and out as a leader. And that's really, really powerful."

“We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand,” adds Jacob. “Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways. In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2021, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say 'we can do this', 'we will get it done', 'we will make this happen', 'we are willing to pay the price', and 'we will turn uncertainty into opportunity.'"

