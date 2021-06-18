Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,083 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Welcomes Bowdoin Student for Summer Internship

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed Clio Bersani, a rising junior  at Bowdoin College, as an intern for the summer through the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute’s Summer Government Internship Program. Clio is a History and Education double major and hopes to complete the Teacher-Scholar program while at Bowdoin, which will certify her to teach in public school upon graduating.

Clio will be working with the Commissioner’s Office team through the summer months, writing articles for the Maine DOE Newsroom, editing and updating content on the Maine DOE website, as well as working on a summer long research project on internal communications at the Department. Clio is excited to learn more about the governmental side of education as she hopes to get into education reform on a policy level in the future.

As the only Maine DOE intern this summer, she is eager to work with as many teams and different facets as possible at the Department to gain knowledge and understanding of the governmental side of education. Besides her passion for education, Clio is interested in imperial Chinese history and enjoys hiking, tennis, and doing the New York Times crossword.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Welcomes Bowdoin Student for Summer Internship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release