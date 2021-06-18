FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Communications@labor.ca.gov June 18, 2021

California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Director on May Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s release of the state’s employment data from May, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Dee Dee Myers:

“California has reopened, and we’re ready to roar back. Nine out of 11 sectors added jobs in May, including Leisure and Hospitality, which created more than 50,000 new jobs for the fourth consecutive month,” said Dee Dee Myers, Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. “California continues to drive the nation’s recovery, accounting for almost 23 percent of the job growth nationwide over the past four months. All signs continue to point to a strong and equitable recovery as we move beyond the pandemic.”

“Californians came together to get us to this point and now we must focus on what a strong, resilient economy that values working people looks like,” said Julie Su, Labor Secretary. “As California reopens and workplaces across California transition to new Emergency Temporary Standards , the work ahead is about not just getting Californians back to work but creating quality jobs, preparing Californians for those jobs, ensuring access for those too often left behind, and supporting employers who are investing in their workforce.”

###