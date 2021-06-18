MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS MEETING TUESDAY, JUNE 22

June 18, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD (June 18, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will be hosted in a hybrid fashion, with Board Members participating in-person, as well as virtually through the Cisco WebEx platform. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the meeting in real time via livestream. The agenda and livestream are available at http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-06-22.aspx.

The Tuesday, June 22 agenda includes discussion on the State Plan for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), data and research on the impact of virtual learning, and the monitoring of local school system efforts to address interrupted instruction. Additionally, a presentation will detail the development of a new teacher certification system: The Educator Application and Certification Hub (TEACH). The meeting will also feature a special Board tribute honoring the public service of State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., who will retire on June 30.

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for virtual participation: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf. Comments are limited to three minutes. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided information to access the meeting, along with guidelines for participating.

