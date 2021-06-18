SmartPower: It’s Juneteenth 2021 – Message Received

Logo for SmartPower SmartPower President Brian F. Keane Logo of Solarize SC

SmartPower Observes Nation’s Newest Holiday

SmartPower is recommitting that our staff and board reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, and that we continue our groundbreaking work to bring solar to underserved communities” — Brian F. Keane, President, SmartPower

ARLINGTON, VIRGINA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved Americans, the news finally reached Galveston, Texas – the date was June 19th, 1865.

It took two years for free black Americans to hear the news that they were free.

And now, with President Biden’s signature yesterday SmartPower is honored to join with the rest of the nation in celebrating Juneteenth, our 11th federal holiday.

From January 1, 1861, when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Declaration to Galveston in 1865 to Washington, DC in 2021 -- we have finally gotten the message.

“Indeed, SmartPower has heard the message,” remarked Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower. “In the age of instant communication so many of us are shocked to hear that it took two years for the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Galveston. But let’s face it, for too many of us, the true messages of Juneteenth are still very, slowly sinking in. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Duarte Wright, the assault on voting rights, and the list goes and on and on and on. Yes, we all heard the news….but did we understand the message?”

SmartPower, the nation’s leading non-profit marketing firm dedicated to promoting clean energy and energy efficiency is today joining with millions of Americans across the nation in celebrating our country’s new federal holiday – Juneteenth. Today SmartPower is re-committing to continue our efforts to bring clean energy and energy efficiency to all Americans. At the same time, we will work to ensure that our staff and board reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, and we will continue our groundbreaking work to bring residential solar to underserved communities.

“Inclusion, diversity, and striving for a more perfect union are fundamental tenants that SmartPower embraces with the same joy and celebration that we bring to Juneteenth," concluded Keane. "We may have heard the news, and we are always open to receiving the messages.”

About SmartPower:

SmartPower is the nation's leading non-profit marketing firm dedicated to promoting clean energy and energy efficacy. SmartPower's community-based 'Solarize" Campaigns have been measured and verified to dramatically increase residential solar adoption by 1000% -- even in low to moderate (LMI) communities. To learn more, visit solarizesc.wee.green