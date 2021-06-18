New Album "UPBEAT AND ABSTRACT" by John Fulford Features Members of Fishbone and Face to Face
John Fulford's signature and soaring sound hooks fans of soulful symphonic storytellingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notable musician John Fulford, Executive Produced "UPBEAT and ABSTRACT," an album of wide-eyed intoxication expressly written for television & film, distributed through the music library of John Fulford Music.
The long-awaited album features compositions by Fishbone virtuosic lead singer Angelo Moore and punk-funk guitarist Mark Phillips. Other treasured talents who make appearances include Face to Face's Scott Shiflett, and renowned studio drummer Josh Freese, who's held the beat for Nine Inch Nails and 311 among many others.
To preview "Hot Dog On A Stick" from UPBEAT and ABSTRACT, the new album by John Fulford Music, visit https://soundcloud.com/john-fulford-music/hot-dog-on-a-stick
John Fulford Music provides a library of pre-cleared and custom music with more than 5000 tracks across hip hop, dramedy, tension, and rock genres. Songs appear on IT: Chapter 2, Breaking Bad, Orange Is the New Black, Basketball Wives, True Life, Happy Death Day, Shahs of Sunset, MTV, CBS, FOX, and more. To access music, visit http://www.johnfulfordmusic.com
Following a trend that features many "name artists" who have gravitated to radio-quality, studio soundtracks to infuse music for cinematic sensations, John Fulford Music is a highly curated, rich library of sound, available for use and centered around the creator experience.
It's not hard to think about the weight of iconic musical soundtracks. Cinema masterpieces with spectacular sing-alongs include such hits as Star Wars, 007, The Twilight Zone, and many more. Video games also include iconic identifiers that most people would recognize, including Super Mario Bros. Pac-Man and Street Fighter.
Music represents the singularity of the story and helps deliver a more compelling experience to the viewer. While the visual side of filmed entertainment is essential, what would it all be without music?
Recognized as an integral, industry awards are presented to the best score and song, over multiple categories, every year. Many talented musicians work to give life to the sound of the stories movies will tell, including John Fulford, who composes music for television, motion pictures, and video games. His instrumentals appear in both reality shows and leading scripted series.
Born in the warmth of West Palm Beach, Florida, John Fulford relocated to Los Angeles in 2006, where he began writing songs for use in TV shows, Films, Ads, and Trailers. In 2019, John relocated to rural Florida to build a recording studio set on a 10-acre farm.
Notable work and career highlights include songs that appeared on hit tv shows Glee, Breaking Bad, films IT: Chapter 2, Happy Death Day, The War with Grandpa featuring Robert DeNiro and Christopher Walken, and Central Intelligence featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.
With an upbeat and energetic tone, Fulford's songs are also mysterious, abstract, and unique. Recently, he began writing vocal melodies for chart-topping KPOP groups such as Red Velvet and NCT127.
For more information, visit http://www.johnfulfordmusic.com
