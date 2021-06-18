Allen University heads to space with The Boeing Company

Allen University

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University heads to space with corporate partner The Boeing Company. The institution is one of 14 historically black colleges and universities that Boeing is commemorating on its CST-100 Starliner second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2).

Of the 14 institutions, 13 have a recruiting partnership. Allen University differs in that it formed a partnership with The Boeing Company to establish the Boeing Institute on Civility. The institute will be a national hub for teaching and programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe.

The announcement comes some eight months after Allen University President and CEO, Dr. Ernest McNealey, spoke about the reach of The Boeing Company. Flags, small pennants and other items representing select HBCUs from throughout the U.S. will be part of the approximately 760 pounds of cargo flying inside the Starliner’s crew module when it launches to the International Space Station for OFT-2.

“The reach of The Boeing Company is particularly compatible with the University's aspiration to

demonstrate that service to the greater good does not stop in one’s own community, but has the

obligation to be expansive,” said Allen University President and CEO Ernest McNealey.

Boeing is targeting Friday, July 30, to launch the uncrewed vehicle atop an Atlas V from Space Launch Complex-41 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The CST-100 Starliner is a full-service orbital crew transportation vehicle providing all elements needed to transport crew and cargo to and from low Earth orbit destinations, including crew training and mission planning, spacecraft and launch vehicle assembly, integration and testing, and crew and cargo recovery. The goal is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective access to space, beginning with NASA missions to the International Space Station.

About Allen University

Allen University is accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate and masters degrees. Contact the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Allen University.