Himalayan Institute of Technology's Pooja Agarwal wins silver in the Lima 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup
DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, June 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranked 14th in the world and 11th in Asia in shooting, Pooja Agarwal an alumni of Himalayan Institute of Technology Bags a silver medal in the Lima 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup taking place in Lima,Peru. Pooja did her Higher Education from Himalayan Institute of Technology.
Pooja started shooting in the year 2016 after a very tragic accident on the Delhi Railway station where she fell on the track and was ran over by a train after which three of her limbs had to be amputated in order to save her life. After the accident her marriage fell apart and Pooja shifted with her mother but Pooja was a strong soul and decided that she will not live a life of pity thus took up shooting as she realized that her right hand is fine and she can get the most out of it after which there was no looking back. In 2017 Pooja won her first international medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain, UAE in 2017 for 10m air pistol event.
Her determination and hard work Paid of again when she won a Silver in the Lima 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in an air pistol event and made the nation proud. In this event, she teamed up with Anurodh Pawar. While talking to her teachers at Himalayan Institute of Technology they feel very proud and say that Pooja is a great inspiration for all and each one of her achievements reminds us that nothing is impossible.
About Himalayan Institute of Technology
Himalayan Institute of Technology - HIT Dehradun is a College located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. It was established in 2001 and is affiliated to HNBG Central University & SDSU State University for Bachelor of Hotel Management, BBA, BCA, BSc Agriculture, BSc Forestry, BSc-IT, BCom, MSc-IT, MCom, MSc Agronomy, and many other courses. The motto of HIT Dehradun is "Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow".
Website: https://hitdoon.com/
SOURCE Himalayan Institute of Technology
