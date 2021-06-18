Iran election 2021: Voting underway in ballot all however assured to ship hardline president

The practically uncontested frontrunner is Ebrahim Raisi, the ultra-conservative judiciary chief, who is currently under US sanctions. His only non-conservative election rival is Abdolnaser Hemmati, a former central bank governor running on a moderate platform.

There were signs on Friday afternoon that election turnout would be lower than hoped for by the country’s conservative clerical rulers, as many moderate-minded voters snubbed a poll seen by many as a foregone conclusion. Polls ahead of the election predicted that turnout could be less than 50% for the first time since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

“Each vote counts … come and vote and choose your president … this is important for the future of your country,” said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after casting the first vote early Friday. “Low turnout will increase the pressure of the enemies.”

Raisi emerged as the frontrunner after an election supervisory body known as the Guardian Council barred…

