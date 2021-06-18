Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Traffic Crash: 1600 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest sought in a traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest.

A preliminary investigation of the traffic crash revealed that at approximately 7:50 pm, a red Honda traveling east bound in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest, was approaching the intersection of 16th and U Street, at an apparent high rate of speed. The red Honda then proceeded through a red traffic signal and made a left turn onto Northeast bound New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. An adult male pedestrian was crossing in a marked crosswalk, from the north to the south side of U Street, Northwest, when the red Honda lost control and struck the pedestrian. The driver of the red Honda then fled the scene and was last seen traveling northeast bound in the 2000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The vehicle of interest is described as a red in color Honda (possibly an Accord).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.