THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021

MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 9:00 a.m. No votes are expected.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (18 bills)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

H.R. 2062 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 239 – Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1443 – LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act (Rep. Torres (NY) – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

S.J.Res. 15 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency relating to “National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders” (Sen. Van Hollen – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

S.J.Res. 13 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission relating to "Update of Commission's Conciliation Procedures" (Sen. Murray – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

S.J.Res. 14 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review" (Sen. Heinrich – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)