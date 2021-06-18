Facebook tests Public comments appear on Facebook stories

What is it? A comment that appears on a Facebook story?

As you can see in this example, posted by @ohitsmerenz (and shared by Matt Navarra), It appears that Facebook is testing a new option that will display Stories responses on the Story frame itself, adding a whole new way to link with Stories content.

You can see at the bottom of the first screenshot that the new format splits your reply options in two, with a public ‘Comment’ to leave a comment that will appear on the frame, or a ‘Message’ call for private answers. In the current Stories layout, there is only a single ‘Send Message’ field that covers the entire area next to the comments. You can also see in the second screenshot the note that ‘Comments on this story are visible to the public’.

This can have a variety of potential implications. First, public comments, if rolled out, can occupy an extra portion of the screen, which can play a role in your framework to ensure that you do not end up placing a key text or visual element behind the displayed answer. .

At the same time, it can also unleash new ways of engaging with Stories. By showing you how others reacted, directly on the screen, which can cause even more reactions, which can encourage others to share their own thoughts and answers in step.

This could create a new engagement option, which could help strengthen the community connection. It depends to some extent on how exactly the comments are displayed – such as how many comments, if more than one, are displayed on the screen, etc. But this may be a new consideration for your Stories process. If it gets a broader release again.

At the moment, the functionality is not widely available, so it seems to be a limited test. We asked Facebook for further comment on the option and how wide the test pole is, and we will keep this post up to date with their response if / when we hear it.

But this may be a new consideration, especially if the same features are also extended to Instagram Stories.

We will keep you informed of any progress.