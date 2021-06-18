AM Best upgrades Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company

AM Best, the world’s oldest insurance rating source, has upgraded Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company to A (Excellent) with a Stable Outlook.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AM Best, the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source, has upgraded Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company to A (Excellent) with a Stable Outlook. Additionally, it adjusted the company’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings from a- to a.

The ratings upgrade reflects Southern Mutual Church’s long-term commitment to financial strength, operational performance, conservative underwriting philosophy, and risk management practices.

Southern Mutual Church was very pleased with the upgrade as it continues to provide best in class insurance products and services, comprehensive risk management resources, and expand its business to serve more churches.

“Southern Mutual Church Insurance has a rich history and remains committed to providing exceptional service to its policyholders in their time of need,” said President Robert Bates. “We attribute our success to our long-term relationships with church policyholders, agents, employees, and local communities combined with hard work, execution of clear business strategies and God’s grace.”

About Southern Mutual Church Insurance

Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company, based in Columbia, SC, was founded in 1928 to provide affordable insurance products to churches in South Carolina. Today it insures over 10,800 churches from many denominations across six states. Its mission is to build long-term relationships with church policyholders, business partners and employees through quality insurance products, trusted services and a caring business culture. Learn more at www.smcins.com.