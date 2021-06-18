Submit Release
Construction to begin Monday on Highway 6 south of Selfridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 6, south of Selfridge, Monday, June 21.

The mill and overlay project will extend from Selfridge to the South Dakota state line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present during certain phases of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. The project is scheduled to be complete July 10.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

