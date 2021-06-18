Public input meeting June 24 to discuss proposed improvements in Dickinson

A public input meeting will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on June 24 at the Dickinson City Hall Commission Room, 99 2nd Street East. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for 4th Avenue East from 21st Street East to 26th Street East in Dickinson. Representatives from the City of Dickinson and Highlands Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by July 9 to Andrew Schrank at 319 24th Street East, Dickinson, ND 58601 or emailed to schrank@highlandseng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading.

The City of Dickinson will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and

information.

To request accommodations, contact Rita Binstock, City of Dickinson at 701-456-7720 or rita.binstock@dickinsongov.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.