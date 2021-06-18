FLHSMV, DCF To Hold Media Event On Hot Car Safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will hold a media event in Tallahassee on Monday, June 21 highlighting the dangers of leaving children, vulnerable adults, and pets unattended in vehicles.
WHAT:
- Press Conference followed by First Responder Demonstration
WHO:
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- Florida Department of Children and Families
- Florida Highway Patrol
- Florida Division of Emergency Management
- Prevent Child Abuse Florida
- Tallahassee Fire Department
- Leon County EMS Medical Unit
- Lake Jackson Towing Wrecker & Accident Recovery
WHEN:
- Monday, June 21, 2021, at 3:30 PM
- Media Arrival Time: 3:00 PM
WHERE:
- Florida Highway Patrol Troop H Station 2100 Mahan Drive Tallahassee, FL 32308
Weather conditions will be monitored. In the event of inclement weather, press conference will either be held under covered area or postponed.