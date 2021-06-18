FLHSMV, DCF To Hold Media Event On Hot Car Safety

June 18, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will hold a media event in Tallahassee on Monday, June 21 highlighting the dangers of leaving children, vulnerable adults, and pets unattended in vehicles.

WHAT:

Press Conference followed by First Responder Demonstration

WHO:

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

Florida Department of Children and Families

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Division of Emergency Management

Prevent Child Abuse Florida

Tallahassee Fire Department

Leon County EMS Medical Unit

Lake Jackson Towing Wrecker & Accident Recovery

WHEN:

Monday, June 21, 2021, at 3:30 PM

Media Arrival Time: 3:00 PM

WHERE:

Florida Highway Patrol Troop H Station 2100 Mahan Drive Tallahassee, FL 32308

Weather conditions will be monitored. In the event of inclement weather, press conference will either be held under covered area or postponed.