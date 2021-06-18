Westminster Barracks/Town of Londonderry Farm Tractor Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 8027224600
DATE/TIME: 06-18-21 at approximately 1525 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 825 VT Route 11, Town of Londonderry
VIOLATION: NA
ACCUSED: NA
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a farm tractor that had rolled over onto the operator while haying a field in the Town of Londonderry. The operator was extricated by Londonderry Rescue Squad and transported to Flood Brook School where a landing zone was set up for Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team to fly the operator to DHMC.