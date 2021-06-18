Westminster Barracks/Town of Londonderry Farm Tractor Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 8027224600

DATE/TIME: 06-18-21 at approximately 1525 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 825 VT Route 11, Town of Londonderry

VIOLATION: NA

ACCUSED: NA

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a farm tractor that had rolled over onto the operator while haying a field in the Town of Londonderry. The operator was extricated by Londonderry Rescue Squad and transported to Flood Brook School where a landing zone was set up for Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team to fly the operator to DHMC.