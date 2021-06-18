Derby Barracks / Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501998

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/18/2021 at approximately 1415 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Orleans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Interstate 91 southbound off ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephen Boivin

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christopher Dillon

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage

INJURIES: Minor scrapes and cuts

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified

of a two-vehicle crash located on US Route 5 in the town of Orleans near the

Interstate 91 southbound off ramp. At the conclusion of the investigation, it

was determined that Operator 1 (Boivin) failed to yield the right of way to

Operator 2 (Dillon). Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling

damage. Troopers were assisted on scene by Orleans County Sheriff's Department

and Orleans Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending* 23 VSA 1048(b) Stop or yield intersections

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585