Derby Barracks / Two-Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 21A501998
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/18/2021 at approximately 1415 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Orleans
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Interstate 91 southbound off ramp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stephen Boivin
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christopher Dillon
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage
INJURIES: Minor scrapes and cuts
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified
of a two-vehicle crash located on US Route 5 in the town of Orleans near the
Interstate 91 southbound off ramp. At the conclusion of the investigation, it
was determined that Operator 1 (Boivin) failed to yield the right of way to
Operator 2 (Dillon). Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling
damage. Troopers were assisted on scene by Orleans County Sheriff's Department
and Orleans Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending* 23 VSA 1048(b) Stop or yield intersections
