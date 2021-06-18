Denkai America, Inc. expanding operations in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Denkai America, Inc., a subsidiary of Nippon Denkai, Ltd., today announced plans to expand operations in Kershaw County. The $14 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Operating for more than 40 years, Denkai America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrodeposited copper foils for printed circuit board, industrial and energy storage applications.

Located at 29 Battleship Extension Road in Camden, Denkai America, Inc.’s expansion will increase the company’s capability and capacity to meet growing demand for its anticipated business growth into the energy storage market segment. This includes the modernization of the current manufacturing facility and the construction of additional factory space. As a leading manufacturer of electrodeposited copper foil – a key component in lithium ion batteries which power electric vehicles – Denkai America, Inc. is uniquely positioned to participate in the rapidly growing vehicle electrification market.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Denkai America, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“Denkai America, Inc. is excited by the opportunity to revitalize our manufacturing facility and prepare for growth into new markets. On behalf of our CEO, Dr. Nakajima, I would like to extend our gratitude to the business development teams from the state of South Carolina and Kershaw County. The investment to our facility is necessary for ensuring continued prosperity and the ability to create additional high-quality jobs in Camden.” -Denkai America, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Michael Coll

“South Carolina’s workforce continues to demonstrate an unmatched excellence, especially in our growing manufacturing sector. I congratulate Denkai America, Inc. on their latest expansion in Kershaw County and wish them years of continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"Today's expansion announcement by Denkai America, Inc. is further proof that manufacturing continues to attract jobs and capital investment in South Carolina. This expansion will benefit Kershaw County and the state for years to come, and it shows that South Carolina is ‘Just right’ for making quality products." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"It's a great day in Kershaw County with an expansion and jobs announced by this great international company. Welcome news for the home-team high performers: Denkai America, Inc.'s investment to grow capacity is yet another success story that proves our community competes globally, and welcomes international business." -Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns

“Congrats to Denkai America, Inc. and our partners in Kershaw County on today’s announcement. This latest expansion into the growing energy market amplifies the company’s portfolio and career advancement opportunities for workers in the area. With more than four decades already under its belt, we look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive here in the decades to come.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam