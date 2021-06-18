Offender Rutledge Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of her active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from her residential location in Cabarrus County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Tasha Rutledge (#0913892) is a 34-year-old white female who stands 5’7” tall, weighs 204 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. Both her earlobes are pierced and she has a scar on her left arm. She has tattoos of a butterfly on her back with tribal art, a rose and star on her left wrist, a butterfly and stars on her right leg, the initials “P.J.” on her neck and the name “Scottie” on her right wrist. Rutledge was serving active sentences for Possession Schedule I controlled substance, Prostitution, Identity Fraud, Felonious Larceny, Obtaining Property by False Pretense and two counts of Driving while License Revoked. She had a projected release date of Oct. 7, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know her whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.