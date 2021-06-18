Offender Jones Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Nash County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Israel Jones (#1548258) is a 30-year-old Black male who stands 5’7” tall, weighs 181 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest “Donnetta” and “Janie,” flames on his left arm with “Hustler Love is Pain,” and “Carroll Avianna,” on his neck reading “King Jones,” “Brick Wall,” and “Country Boy,” on his right arm reading “Blood Thicker than Water,” “Only God can Judge,” as well as tattoos on both knees and both feet and on his right wrist reading “King.” Jones was serving active sentences for Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He had a projected release date of July 14, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.