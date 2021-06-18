Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,725 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Newspaper Reports Pay-Out to Alleged Victim of Ex-Justice

The San Diego Union-Tribune has reported that newly released records show pay-outs by the Judicial Council of $1.9 million since 2018 in settlement of sexual harassment claims, including a previously undisclosed payment in 2018 of $250,000 payment to an alleged victim of then-Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson.

You just read:

Newspaper Reports Pay-Out to Alleged Victim of Ex-Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release