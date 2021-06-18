Facebook highlights black-owned businesses for Juneteenth, and offers awareness-raising tools

Facebook wants to highlight black-owned businesses as part of its broader Juneteenth initiatives, with new exhibits in Facebook and Instagram stores, as well as dedicated video programming, hosted by ‘Queer Eye’ host Kamaro Brown.

As explained by Facebook:

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected all small businesses, but small businesses owned by blacks have been excessively affected by higher closure rates and lower sales. To help buyers discover and support black-owned businesses on our platforms, Facebook will Shop and Instagram Shop are releasing collections of products owned by black businesses, under the theme of #BuyBlack. “

As you can see here, the theme collection will highlight products from a range of black-owned businesses, as well as collections of different influencers.

Meanwhile, Kamaro Brown is also hosting a new host video series on Facebook Elevate, in which he further showcases black-owned enterprises and gives tips on how others can get involved in the initiative.

Facebook also has a new set of visual templates to help brands show their support, including a range of Post and Stories frames.

As noted, the program is part of the broader Facebook initiatives for Juneteenth, with The Social Network partnership with Tina Knowles-Lawson to share more insights into the history of the event.

Given the aftermath of the pandemic and the rise of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, this Juneteenth gains a higher level of meaning and significance, and it’s important for Facebook, and all businesses in the public eye, to show their support wherever they go. can.

Facebook’s new tools and templates can help with this, while the video content and insights can help provide a better understanding of the meaning and significance of the event.

You can find out more about the various Juneteenth Facebook initiatives here.