Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty-Four Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2021, to act on these bills.

CS/SB 262 – Dispensing Medicinal Drugs

CS/CS/SB 890 – The Use of Electronic Databases

SB 904 – Doorstep Refuse and Recycling Collection Containers

CS/CS/SB 1040 – Duties of the Attorney General

CS/SB 1046 – Arrest Booking Photographs

CS/CS/SB 1826 – Human Trafficking

CS/CS/SB 1966 – The Department of Business and Professional Regulation

CS/HB 121 – Notaries Public

CS/HB 141 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of a Minor Child for a Convicted Parent

HB 241 – Parents’ Bill of Rights

CS/HB 385 – Alcoholic Beverage Licenses, Lake and Sumter Counties

CS/HB 425 – Disposition of Unclaimed Property

CS/CS/HB 431 – Physician Assistants

CS/HB 625 – Attorney Compensation

HB 751 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County

CS/HB 787 – St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority, St. Johns County

CS/CS/HB 919 – Preemption over Restriction of Utility Services

CS/HB 921 – Electronic Crimes

HB 979 – The Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 1185 – Indian Trail Improvement District, Palm Beach County

HB 1213 – Homosassa Special Water District, Citrus County

HB 1251 – The Water Street Tampa Improvement District, Hillsborough County

CS/HB 1587 – East Manatee Fire Rescue District, Manatee County

HB 6095 – Scheduling of Drug Products Containing Cannabidiol

