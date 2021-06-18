Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty-Four Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2021, to act on these bills.

 

  • CS/SB 262 – Dispensing Medicinal Drugs
  • CS/CS/SB 890 – The Use of Electronic Databases
  • SB 904 – Doorstep Refuse and Recycling Collection Containers
  • CS/CS/SB 1040 – Duties of the Attorney General
  • CS/SB 1046 – Arrest Booking Photographs
  • CS/CS/SB 1826 – Human Trafficking
  • CS/CS/SB 1966 – The Department of Business and Professional Regulation
  • CS/HB 121 – Notaries Public
  • CS/HB 141 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of a Minor Child for a Convicted Parent
  • HB 241 – Parents’ Bill of Rights
  • CS/HB 385 – Alcoholic Beverage Licenses, Lake and Sumter Counties
  • CS/HB 425 – Disposition of Unclaimed Property
  • CS/CS/HB 431 – Physician Assistants
  • CS/HB 625 – Attorney Compensation
  • HB 751 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County
  • CS/HB 787 – St. Augustine-St. Johns County Airport Authority, St. Johns County
  • CS/CS/HB 919 – Preemption over Restriction of Utility Services
  • CS/HB 921 – Electronic Crimes
  • HB 979 – The Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County
  • CS/HB 1185 – Indian Trail Improvement District, Palm Beach County
  • HB 1213 – Homosassa Special Water District, Citrus County
  • HB 1251 – The Water Street Tampa Improvement District, Hillsborough County
  • CS/HB 1587 – East Manatee Fire Rescue District, Manatee County
  • HB 6095 – Scheduling of Drug Products Containing Cannabidiol

 

###

