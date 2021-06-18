Submit Release
STATEMENT: Attorney General Moody on Victory in Cruise Lockdown Lawsuit

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

STATEMENT: Attorney General Moody on Victory in Cruise Lockdown Lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued the following statement on the order in State of Florida v. Xavier Becerra lifting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s lockdown on the cruise industry:

“Today’s ruling is a victory for the hardworking Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry. The federal government does not, nor should it ever, have the authority to single out and lock down an entire industry indefinitely. I am excited to see the cruise industry get sailing again, and proud to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis against illegal federal overreach and draconian lockdown measures.”

