BlackFacts.com rolls out a Black History Educational Video Series for Juneteenth.
BlackFacts.com introduces our Educational Video Series, Highlighting Key Events, Milestones and little-known Stories in Black History.
BlackFacts.com, the Internet's first and longest running black history encyclopedia, in celebration of the JUNETEENTH holiday, has introduced a new Black History Educational Video Series.
— Marcus Garvey
TOPICS INCLUDE:
- JUNETEENTH (The History and Why it Matters)
- AFRICAN EMPIRES (you should know)
- THE MIDDLE PASSAGE
- THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
- THE GREAT MIGRATION
- BUFFALO SOLDIERS
- BLACK WALL STREET (The Tulsa Race Massacre)
- THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT (Overview and Timeline)
- THE BLACK PANTHER PARTY
- And more being added!
You can explore this new video series here: https://blackfacts.com/education
BACKGROUND:
In 2021 BlackFacts.com introduced a series of Black History videos to help make black history more consumable to our audience. These videos feature a 1-minute video each day that focuses on a person, event or milestone of Black History that occurred on that day. We have also enhanced our video library with a longer (3+Minutes) video series that covers the life and legacy of our Black History Heroes and also a special series on Significant Women in Black History.
You can see the full range of Videos we have released to-date here: https://blackfacts.com/videos
Due to the incredible response to our Black History Videos we decided to expand our Widget solution to not only have a Fact-Of-The-Day(™) offering but also to include videos.
BlackFacts.com has a mission of “Putting Black Community in Control of our Narratives” - using technology created, coded, controlled and owned 100% by ‘US!’
OUR GOALS:
INSPIRE our COMMUNITY
INFORM the WORLD
ENGAGE our YOUTH
If you believe in the importance of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Stories” then support our efforts - become a part of the BLACKFACTS NATION. Discover, Create and Share Black History by supporting us at: https://blackfacts.com/support
ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COM
Blackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that we own and control. It was developed with the tenets of ‘Inform, Engage & Inspire’ – these are our goals for the millions of visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that visit Blackfacts each month, and discover how great we really are.
Become a member of BlackFacts.com and get your daily dose of black history: www.blackfacts.com/join
BlackFacts.com Educational Series: Juneteenth