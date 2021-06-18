Submit Release
Traffic Alert - Pumkin Village Rd & Duffy Hill Rd Fairfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Pumkin Village Rd & Duffy Hill Rd Fairfield  is closed  due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Brittany Rodrigue

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

