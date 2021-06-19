PDS NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19 UPDATE

Newsroom Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 47 inmate test results. Of that number, 24 were positive and 23 were negative. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC to 103. There were 29 negative staff results received. The number of hospitalized staff remains unchanged at two and the active positive staff cases remain unchanged at four.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Halawa Correctional Facility received two negative inmate test result.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

