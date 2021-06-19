Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,373 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

PDS NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19 UPDATE

Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 47 inmate test results. Of that number, 24 were positive and 23 were negative. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC to 103. There were 29 negative staff results received. The number of hospitalized staff remains unchanged at two and the active positive staff cases remain unchanged at four.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Halawa Correctional Facility received two negative inmate test result.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

###

You just read:

PDS NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19 UPDATE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release