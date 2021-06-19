Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of 34th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the 3200 Block of 34th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:36 pm, Second District officers were patrolling in the area of the listed location when they heard multiple gunshots. While investigating, officers witnessed four suspects brandishing weapons and shooting at the victims. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were pursued by responding officers. The pursuit ended in the 4300 block of Chaplin Street, Southeast, where all of the suspects were apprehended by officers. Two adult males were located at the scene of the shooting. Each sustained gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims is being treated for life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, 20 year-old Kamanye Williams, of Northwest, DC, 20 year-old Dominique Franks, and 23 year-old Melvin Morris, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun). Additionally, 17 year-old Nkobia Edwards, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

