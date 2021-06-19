Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,996 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Arrests Made in Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offense: 1000 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce that arrests have been made in reference to Burglary and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Monday, June 7, 2021, in the 1000 block of V Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:23 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

 

On Friday, June 18, 2021, 28 year-old Tyrone Carter, and 28 year-old Travon Carter, both of Southeast DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arrests Made in Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offense: 1000 Block of V Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release