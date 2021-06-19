St. Albans Barracks MV Crash with serious injuries

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 21A202183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

DATE/TIME: 06/18/21 at 1713

STREET: Duffy Hill Road

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS Pumpkin Village Road:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

OPERATOR: Damien M. Vanslette

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Life threatening

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

OPERATOR: Stephen T. Douglas

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

Passenger: Maxime Thibodeau

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a ATV vs Truck motor vehicle crash on Duffy Hill Road and Pumpkin Village Road in Fairfield, Vermont. Troopers were advised that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pumpkin Village Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign a struck a vehicle head on that was traveling south on the Duffy Hill Road.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were totaled. The operator of vehicle one was transported by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center with serious injuries. Both the operator and the passenger of vehicle two sustained minor injuries.