Gov. Ricketts’ Juneteenth Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Juneteenth, which is celebrated Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 

“On June 19, 1865, news of both the Emancipation Proclamation and the North’s victory in the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas—sparking celebrations as enslaved Americans received word of their freedom.  Juneteenth commemorates this day of joy and the end of slavery.  Juneteenth is an occasion for all Americans to give thanks for the blessings of independence and freedom before the law.  This weekend, Nebraskans will gather for Juneteenth celebrations.  Nebraska’s first recognized Underground Railroad site, Mayhew Cabin, will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration this year at the Civil War Veterans Museum in Nebraska City on Saturday.  I invite Nebraskans to learn more about the significant role it played for those on the journey to freedom (mayhewcabin.org).”  

 

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a fun holiday weekend as we celebrate living in the land of the free.”

Gov. Ricketts' Juneteenth Statement

