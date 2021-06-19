RMC Launches Dazzling B2B Digital Portal to Facilitate Flawless Trading of Treasured Gemstones
RMC's brilliant and bold stones are stylish and sustainably sourced stones to suit every budget and taste.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading online jewelry, RMC, a pioneer in the gemstone manufacturing business, has launched an evocative e-commerce portal to serve as a global online destination for stunning signatures that sparkle and shine.
To view RMC's portal of cherished stones, visit http://www.shoprmcgems.com
With facilities in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, and gemstone cutting factories in India, Thailand, and China, RMC provides precious and semi-precious gemstones that appeal to a broad customer base, including Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C).
The portal's unveiling comes at the right time as the luxury market overtures have become enamored with investment-worthy gemstones such as Paraiba Tourmaline.
One of the world's rarest and most exclusive gemstones, Tourmaline has joined the ranks of emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and sapphires as a sought-after stone.
Beyond Paraiba Tourmaline, RMC rarities also include stone wonders like Tourmaline (Indicolite, Bi-color, Rubellite, Green and pink color), Morganite, Aquamarine, Tanzanite, Opal, Emerald, and precious beads.
With a growing demand for precious stones in developed regions like Europe and North America mixed with high consumer purchasing power, the global gemstones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. Another market to emerge is the Asian Pacific, with India and China taking the lead.
Developed to satisfy, RMC technology enables customers to shop by gemstone name, search for matched pairs or sets, view exclusive collections equipped with one-of-a-kind gemstones.
Special tools like Stock Unlimited and Shop By (a feature that allows customers to customize their orders) are also available.
Visitors can also filter through thousands of options to study precise gems. Shop by cut, clarity, size, shape, weight to make a special statement style all your own.
RMC's 'Exclusive' section provides high-end gemstones for customers exploring exclusive gems.
Another featured highlight includes the 'Ask Us' option that lets a customer chat directly with RMC representatives of RMC to ensure top-shelf service. With global delivery anywhere in the world, RMC guarantees its stone shipments.
Respected for transparency, RMC provides a certified certificate from reputed laboratories like (GRS, ICA, AIG, Tokyo Lab, AIGS, and any other on-demand) for authenticity, traceability, and origin.
RMC Gems is the largest Paraiba Tourmaline manufacturer, purchasing directly from Mozambique mines which provides a lower supplier cost.
Unearthed just 20 years ago, Paraiba Tourmaline is the top sensation of the Tourmaline family and a true gemstone superstar. It's the neon-bright glow from within that makes the Paraiba incomparable to any other stone. A rarity, there is only one Paraiba tourmaline mined for every 10,000 diamonds. And as with anything scarce, beautiful, and in demand, its value reflects its notoriety.
The standard four 'C's are crucial when purchasing gems and diamonds. These are known as Carat, Cut, Clarity, Colour.
Color, The color of a gemstone is significant when determining its quality. Shoprmcgems.com carries gemstones with the best color quality in terms of hue position, saturation, and tone.
Clarity Our gemstones have no clarity defects. They are rich in cleanliness showing genuine features to the naked eye.
Cut, The cut on all our gemstones helps to display the beauty without taking away from the quality.
Carat Weight, Our gemstones are priced in respect of carat weight while still being affordable for the specific piece.
Enhancements, While still upholding the natural creation, our gemstones are professionally enhanced to improve each specific piece's appearance, durability, and value.
#1. Durability, This is one of the essential characteristics of a gemstone. The ability to endure is more than just a hardening over time. It's the durability of qualities that make a magical stone.
#2. Rarity, A wide-ranging collection; there are multiple levels of rarity for each. Many customers prefer a rare gemstone that holds significance, which few others may retain.
#3. Acceptability, Being acceptable in today's fashion trends is essential to selling our gemstones. While fashion trends are constantly developing and changing, our gemstones are sure to remain timeless.
#4. Beauty, Is all about finding a stone suitable for you. With our vast collection, everyone is sure to find a singular stone considered attractive. Gemstones are the focal point of many pieces of jewelry. They are eye-catching, valuable, and impressive. Shoprmcgems knows that quality, beauty, and competitive prices are essential in today's market, and we aim to please.
About RMC Gems
With you since 1991, RMC Gems has marked many golden milestones at a global level in the trade of gems and jewelry. Owing to your faith and affection, today RMC is one of the largest suppliers of precious & semi-precious stones with its sales offices in Bangkok, Hong Kong & Japan and cutting factories in China and India. The product line of the company is relatively huge. In high-end stones, RMC carries all types of Tourmaline (Paraiba, Indicolite, Bi-color, Rubellite, Green and pink color), Morganite, Aquamarine, Tanzanite, Opal, Emerald, and precious beads. RMC is well known as the "best supplier of the world" in every type of Topaz. No matter it is White, Sky blue, Swiss Blue, London blue, or mystic Topaz. To place an order or for more information, visit http://www.shoprmcgems.com
