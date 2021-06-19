DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Newsroom Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 3.8 and 4.9, Waihuali Street and Kuihelani Highway, on Thursday, June 24 through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 5.2 and 6.9, N Kihei Road and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

3) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 19.8, Aholo Road, on Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.3 and 2.8, Kaiwahine Street and Lipoa Parkway, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation.

3) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kulanihakoi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipio Road, on Saturday, June 19 through Friday, June 25, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

3) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Saturday, June 19 through Friday, June 25, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings.

2) MAKAWAO (NIGHT WORK)

Full side three-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.2, Makani Road and Makawao Avenue, on Thursday evening, June 24, through Friday morning, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side is contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

3) MAKAWAO (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.8, Makawao Avenue and Haleakala Highway intersection, on Tuesday evening, June 22, through Thursday morning, June 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Intersection at Haleakala Highway and Makawao Avenue will be completely closed each night so detours are in place at Makani Road intersection and Kula Highway intersection.

4) MAKAWAO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 7.8, Makawao Avenue and Haleakala Highway, on Friday evening, June 18, through Saturday morning, June 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side are contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— KAHULUI BEACH ROAD (ROUTE 3400) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— AIRPORT ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 3800) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.7, Mokulele Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

