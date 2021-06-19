Main, NEWS Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 18, 2021

DHS RESUMES RECERTIFICATION AND BENEFIT RENEWAL REQUIREMENTS FOR SNAP AND FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE – EFFECTIVE BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021

HONOLULU — In keeping with federal requirements, the state Department of Human Services (DHS), Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division (BESSD) announced today that beginning July 1, 2021, the department will resume processing benefit renewals for:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/ formerly known as Food Stamps

Financial Assistance Programs (FAP)

States used the much-needed temporary flexibility in SNAP and other federal programs to respond to the COVID-19 economic crisis. With SNAP and FAP waivers coming to a close, recipients of these benefits will be required to recertify, or renew, their eligibility annually (in most cases) to receive continued benefits.

“The Department took aggressive and proactive steps to protect the health and safety of the individuals and families we serve by maintaining these benefits and services to help the people of Hawai‘i during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Brian Donohoe, BESSD Division Administrator. “Now, as federal waivers for these benefits are soon to end, we want the public to know that we will continue to be here, and diligently help those we serve through this next phase of requirements.”

The periodic reporting requirement, also known as the Six-Month Report form, was suspended due to the pandemic from March 2020 through June 2021. Households that are affected by this change will receive a Six-Month Report form in the mail when it is time to report updates to their circumstances.

Households that were scheduled to renew their benefits in March 2020 through June 2021 received renewal extensions. Those affected by this change will receive a notice in the mail when it is time to renew their benefits.

Households are now able to complete their renewals and upload required documents at https://pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov/

SNAP Benefits In 2019, there was an average of $37 million in SNAP benefits per month. Since March 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, there is now an average of $79 million in SNAP benefits per month.

Total SNAP Individual Recipients by Month: 2019, 2020, and 2021

January 2019 = 158,949 January 2020 = 153,634 January 2021 = 193,761

February 2019 = 158,581 February 2020 = 152,252 February 2021 = 197,958

March 2019 = 155,902 March 2020 = 153,047 March 2021 = 201,193

April 2019 = 154,526 April 2020 = 171,451 April 2021 = 202,822

May 2019 = 154,618 May 2020 = 177,569 May 2021 = 203,885

SNAP Supplement Since March 2020, the SNAP Emergency Supplements have helped more than 109,000 households with more than $235 million for individuals and families in need.

Pandemic EBT Food Assistance for Students More than 95,000 students who receive free or reduced-price meals in Hawai‘i have received vital food assistance. That has resulted in to $159 million in P-EBT support.

For more information on case-specific reporting requirements contact any Processing Center