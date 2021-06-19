Invisalign Midtown East NY Clear Aligner Therapy For Teeth Straightening Updated

Modern Dental of Manhattan (+1-212-758-1000) announced that its custom Invisalign clear aligner treatment is now available to patients dealing with a range of orthodontic conditions in Midtown east, Tudor City, Diamond district, Murray hill, and other surrounding neighborhoods in Manhattan, New York.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Midtown East, New York-based Modern Dental of Manhattan has updated its range of cosmetic dentistry services to offer Invisalign clear aligner therapy for patients who want to enhance the aesthetics of their smile.

They are conveniently located near Diamond District, Lenox Hill, Murray Hill, NY postcodes 10017, 10174, 10167, 10022 and 10175. More details are available at https://manhattandentists.com/invisalign-clear-aligners-midtown-east/

The updated service includes the treatment of various orthodontic conditions such as irregularly shaped teeth, crossbite, overbite, under-bite, and others with clear, removable aligners.

Invisalign treatment, as the dental care experts explained, involves using sets of removable braces to enhance a patient’s smile gradually. The aligners are made from SmartTrack, a patented thermoplastic material.

Unlike traditional metal braces, Invisalign is clear, thin, and invisible. Patients can remove the clear aligners at will; however, for the best results, the experts at Modern Dental of Manhattan recommend wearing the clear braces for up to 22 hours a day.

The team at Modern Dental of Manhattan works closely with each patient to create a custom treatment plan tailored to their unique needs. An Invisalign-trained dentist will assess the patient’s smile during the initial consultation and use a digital imaging technique to map a detailed plan to transform the patient’s smile.

Each set of aligners applies gentle, constant pressure on the teeth, gradually shifting them into place until the desired smile is achieved. Patients may be required to change to a new set every one to two weeks. It can 6-12 months to complete the treatment, though this depends mainly on the complexity of the patient’s case.

The Midtown East New York dental office is staffed by a team of multi-disciplinary, board-certified clinicians with decades of private practice experience and expertise to handle all patients’ cosmetic dentistry needs.

Patients can expect the highest level of service when they visit their dental office. The team strives to deliver quality dental care in a technologically advanced, clean, modern, and caring environment.

A company spokesperson said: “Invisalign clear aligners are FDA-approved and contain no BPA, BPS, latex, or gluten. They are thin, clear, and fit snugly over the teeth, making them virtually invisible. Above all, these clear aligners can help shift your teeth into place, giving you a beautiful smile you can be proud of.”

Interested parties can call +1-212-758-1000 to schedule a cosmetic dentistry consultation or visit https://manhattandentists.com to learn more.



Website: https://manhattandentists.com/

Name: Michael Yonaiev Organization: Modern Dental of Manhattan Address: 425 Madison Ave Suite 500, New York, NY 10017, United States