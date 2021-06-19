Disabilities Special Needs Dentist Duncanville Forth Worth TX Updates Services

Disability Dental is now providing an updated range of special needs dentistry services to patients of all ages in Duncanville, Fort Worth TX, and the surrounding area.

/EIN News/ -- Duncanville, United States, June 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disability Dental announced an updated range of dentistry services for special needs patients in Duncanville, near Fort Worth TX. The dental practice can help patients with Alzheimer’s disease, Cerebral Palsy, developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities, Parkinson’s disease, autism, Down syndrome, and mental retardation.

They see folks who are unable to be seen in a regular dental office. There are anesthesiologists on staff and specialized wheelchair-accessible dental tools and chairs.

The new announcement is part of the dental center’s commitment to providing high-quality dental services to special needs patients, helping them to maintain optimal oral health.

Many disabilities are associated with an increased risk for various oral health problems. Special needs dentistry is a specialty of dentistry that focuses on providing dental care to patients with special needs or disabilities. To ensure proper diagnosis and treatment, it is very important to choose a dentist who specializes in this type of dentistry and can meet the specific needs of these patients in a comfortable setting.

Dr. Frank E. Ford DDS, BS and the team at Disability Dental believe that everyone deserves to have a strong, healthy, and beautiful smile. That is why they provide dental examination, dental and maintenance to patients with special needs.

The dental experts are highly trained in caring for patients with special needs and have more than 50 years of combined experience in treating their unique dental needs. They customize each patient’s treatment and appointment to meet their comfort level and needs.

Disability Dental can also file the dental insurance on the patient’s behalf. However, patients are advised to be prepared to pay the deductible and the copay.

Dr. Frank earned his Bachelor of Science in Dentistry from Baylor University and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston. He has been serving patients in the DFW Metroplex for 25 years.

Dr Ford adds “For 40 years, I’ve had a special place in my heart for taking care of the special needs, disabled or handicapped folks. It’s not every now and again here, it’s full-time, and we only treat special people.”

