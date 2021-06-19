Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Motor-Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B402429                                      

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021 / 2105 hours

STREET: US RT 7 S

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Seward Rd. 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast, warm.           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.

 

PEDESTRIAN: Randy M. Webster

AGE: 44

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center (later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center)

 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard J. Lucas

AGE: 77   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellaire, MI

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage to the front passenger side bumper / mirror area.

INJURIES: No

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 18, 2021, at approximately 2105 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor-vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on US RT 7 S, in the Town of Rutland. 

Initial investigation revealed Lucas was operating Vehicle #1 travelling northbound on US RT 7 S, in the Town of Rutland, when he struck a pedestrian, identified as Randy M. Webster, 44, of Rutland Town.

Webster was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center before ultimately being transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment of injuries.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

