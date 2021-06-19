Rutland Barracks / Motor-Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402429
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2021 / 2105 hours
STREET: US RT 7 S
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Seward Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Overcast, warm.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.
PEDESTRIAN: Randy M. Webster
AGE: 44
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center (later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center)
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Richard J. Lucas
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellaire, MI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage to the front passenger side bumper / mirror area.
INJURIES: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 18, 2021, at approximately 2105 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor-vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on US RT 7 S, in the Town of Rutland.
Initial investigation revealed Lucas was operating Vehicle #1 travelling northbound on US RT 7 S, in the Town of Rutland, when he struck a pedestrian, identified as Randy M. Webster, 44, of Rutland Town.
Webster was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center before ultimately being transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment of injuries.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
