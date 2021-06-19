Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound I-675 closure from Tittabawassee Road to M-58 starts June 21

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: Southbound I-675

CLOSEST CITY: Saginaw

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, June 21, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour southbound I-675 from Tittabawassee Road to M-58 to accommodate pavement and structure repairs. This work is part of an overall $10.5 million investment to improve more than 8.5 miles of concrete pavement along the I-675 corridor in Saginaw County.

This project includes work on 36 bridge and culvert structures to address steel improvements, bridge deck surfaces, railing upgrades, and painting. 

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   From June 21 to Aug. 6, crews will close southbound I-675 from Tittabawassee Road to M-58. Drivers should follow the posted detour via northbound I-675, southbound I-75, and northbound I-675.

This work is part of a two-year project with all work expected to conclude in June 2022.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of I-675 while addressing various improvements on several bridges and structures along the corridor.

