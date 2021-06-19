Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:39 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

 

The suspect’s vehicle in this case, is described as a white 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Delaware temporary tag: XP981661. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

